Conference USA to utilize divisional standings for 2020-21 hoops season

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Conference USA will be split into an East division and a West division for men’s and women’s basketball in 2020-21, the league announced on Wednesday.

The league will crown an East and West champion at the end of the regular season in March; standings will be based on overall winning percentage.

Divisional seeding will be utilized for the C-USA Men’s and Women’s Championships and a cross-divisional bracket will be used to determine first-round matchups.

The East Division will be comprised of Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and WKU. Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP and UTSA will make up the West Division.

The UTEP men’s and women’s basketball teams open C-USA action on New Year’s Day, with the men playing Southern Miss on the road and the women hosting the Golden Eagles.