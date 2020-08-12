Conference USA to meet Wednesday to discuss fall sports status

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the college football landscape changing by the hour, Conference USA’s presidents and athletic directors are set to meet on Wednesday night, sources confirm to KTSM 9 Sports.

The meeting comes after the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American, and Mountain West conferences have all pulled the plug on fall football in 2020. Additionally, Conference USA’s Old Dominion, UConn, and UMass have also canceled their 2020 seasons. As is stands, just 77 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs plan to play football this fall.

Conference USA announced last week that its board of directors created a plan to move forward with intercollegiate activity in the fall, including football, despite the growing concern across the college landscape over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference USA’s current plan is for each of their member schools — with the exception of Old Dominion — to play eight conference games as previously scheduled. Schools will also be permitted to schedule as many as four nonconference games to fill a 12-game schedule — in essence, a full season.

Wednesday’s meeting will touch on Old Dominions’ absence from the league this season, in addition to Rice pushing back their start date to Sept. 26. Those decisions will alter scheduling scheduling, if the league continues to move forward with football in the fall.

Per @Horns247, Texas is expected to open the 2020 season in Austin vs. UTEP on Sept. 12. It would be the Longhorns’ only nonconference game and was previously scheduled for Sept. 19. #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 12, 2020

According to 247Sports, Texas is expected to open the season in Austin against UTEP on Sept. 12. The matchup between the Miners and Longhorns is listed on UTEP’s website as their opener as well, but the game is on the books for Sept. 19. An official announcement from either school has yet to be made.

Fall camp at UTEP has yet to begin after four football players tested positive for COVID-19 last week. UTEP is re-testing their student-athletes on Thursday and will not take the practice field until those results are in.

UPDATE: UTEP is now testing its football players on Thursday. Was originally scheduled for today, but they are using the universities testing program, which isn’t available until tomorrow. https://t.co/VrSbnSHEU8 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 12, 2020

It is unclear if Conference USA will change their position on playing this fall, but as we’ve seen over the course of the last week, things can change in a hurry.