Conference USA releases men’s, women’s basketball league schedules

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Conference USA announced the league slates for both UTEP men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday.

The schedule release marks a return to normality for the Miners during conference play; gone are the Friday/Saturday doubleheaders vs. the same team that marked the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. The league will return to Thursday/Saturday game, and will feature six home-and-home series. Bonus play has also been done away with on the men’s side.

The UTEP men will take on its six C-USA West Division foes LA Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB and UTSA twice. The Miners will also face East Division teams Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee and ODU.

“Conference USA is a tough and competitive league. This league has tremendous players and great coaches,” first-year UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding said. “We have the utmost respect for every program is this league. We are excited about going back to traditional scheduling and competing in divisions. We look forward to having our fans back in the Haskins Center and making it the toughest place to play in the league.”

As for the Miner women, Kevin Baker’s bunch will have home-and-home matchups against LA Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB and UTSA. UTEP will also square off against Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee and ODU.

“We are so excited for the season ahead. Conference USA has put together a very competitive conference schedule once again,” Baker said. “Like in years past, we will focus on divisional play rather than one overall champion. We think this will add to the overall excitement of league play. The NCAA transfer portal has given our conference a major boost in talent. This will lead to extraordinary tough games and competitiveness from top to bottom. Every game will be an awesome event. Each year our conference gets better. This season may be its best yet. Come out and support your Miners. The season will be filled with on-the-edge-of-your-seat nail biters.”

The UTEP men open the C-USA season on the road at UAB, while the Miner women will host UAB that same day at the Don Haskins Center.