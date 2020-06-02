Conference USA reducing basketball tournament to eight teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Conference USA is reducing its number of teams in the men’s and women’s basketball tournament from 12 to eight, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

The league currently consists of 14 teams and the new policy would mean six teams would be left out of the tournament, held annually in at ‘The Star’ in Frisco, Texas. Last season, the UTEP men’s basketball team finished in 11th place and the UTEP women’s basketball team had a 7th place finish.

The new format would have the conference tournament begin with the quarterfinals and the two teams who meet in the championship round will have played three games in three days, with the winner punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

McMurphy also reporting the league has plans to reduce regular season games or postseason format in other Conference USA Olympic sports.