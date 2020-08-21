Conference USA moves soccer, volleyball competition to spring

DALLAS – The Conference USA Board of Directors has announced the postponement of fall team sports (with the exception of football), as well as fall C-USA championships in those sports to the spring of 2021. This move comes following the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ decision to move Division I fall championships to spring. The conference sports affected are men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.
The move to the spring allows C-USA schools to not only compete for a C-USA Championship, but have an opportunity to play for a spot in the NCAA Championships.
“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
Dates of competition and formats for the sports will be announced at a later date.
