Conference USA moves soccer, volleyball competition to spring

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP football team will kick off the 2020 campaign against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Sept. 5 in the Sun Bowl. The Miners have also added a non-conference home game versus Abilene Christian on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Both games will start at 7 p.m. MT. UTEP will be taking on SFA for the first time, and will battle ACU for the first time since 1959.