Conference USA announces plans for 2020 football season

DALLAS – The Conference USA Board of Directors has approved the league’s timeline and scheduling format for football competition for the 2020 season, as well as operational protocols for return to play.



The 2020 C-USA football schedule continues to call for each of the league’s teams to play eight conference games on their originally scheduled dates. The first conference game is scheduled for September 12. Non-conference games may be played at the discretion of the individual schools, with the ability to play up to four non-league contests. The C-USA Championship remains scheduled for Dec. 5, with the flexibility of possibly moving later, depending on the need to potentially reschedule regular season games.



The Board approved return to play safety measures for fall sports and adopted the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition with required testing standards for Conference USA schools and the requirement that opponents operate by the same standards.

The Board also committed to ensuring the accountability of all athletic programs and affirmed their commitment to follow and actively monitor testing and safety protocols and accurately report testing results.



“I am pleased with the careful consideration of our Board regarding the health and safety of our student athletes as well as their commitment to accountability,” said Board Chair Dr. Les Guice, President, Louisiana Tech University.



Additional game operations adjustments were also approved, including strategically limiting access to the playing field in the interest of heightened safety measures.

UTEP is currently slated to play two nonconference games, at Texas on Sept. 19 and at home vs. New Mexico State on Sept. 26. However, the Austin American-Statesman reported earlier this week that the game against Texas could get move up one week to Sept. 12.

UTEP officials told KTSM that the school is looking to add nonconference games and could have a schedule finalized by next week.

UTEP is slated to begin CUSA play on Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech.