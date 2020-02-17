Conference USA announces Bonus Play schedule for UTEP

EL PASO – Conference USA announced its “Bonus Play” schedule as the UTEP men’s basketball team will host Rice on Saturday, Feb. 22 (5 p.m.) and Southern Miss on Sunday, March 1 (2 p.m.). The Miners will hit the road to play at Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, March 4, and will finish out the regular season at Rice on Saturday, March 7.

Both of UTEP’s home contests will be streamed on CUSA.tv, while its game at Middle Tennessee will be streamed on ESPN3, and at Rice on CUSA.tv. Fans can listen to all four games live on UTEP’s flagship station 600 ESPN El Paso.

UTEP went a combined 3-0 against the trio of teams this season. The Miners used a 34-for-37 effort from the free-throw line to defeat Southern Miss, 76-64, on Jan. 9 in the Haskins Center. UTEP won at Rice, 72-64, for its first road win in over a year on Jan. 23 behind a career-high 27 points from Souley Boum and 22 points from Daryl Edwards. The Orange and Blue edged out Middle Tennessee, 67-66, on Jan. 30 in the Haskins Center as Bryson Williams (28 points, 10 rebounds) recorded his fifth double-double of the season.

Southern Miss (5-9) finished as the top seed (11th overall) in the third pod, while Rice (5-9) is the 12th seed, UTEP (4-10) at 13th and MT is the 14th seed. The Golden Eagles defeated the Owls, 81-68, in Hattiesburg on Jan. 18.

UTEP 2019-20 BONUS PLAY SCHEDULE

Date Opponent/Stream Time Location

Sat., Feb. 22 Rice [CUSA.tv] 5:00 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Sun. March 1 Southern Miss [CUSA.tv] 2:00 p.m. Don Haskins Center

Wed., March 4 at Middle Tennessee [ESPN3] 5:30 p.m. MT Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Sat., March 7 at Rice [CUSA.tv] 4:00 p.m. MT Houston, Texas