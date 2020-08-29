Conference USA announces 2020 football broadcast schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Conference USA has announced its initial broadcast schedule for the 2020 fall football season. The current schedule features games to air nationally by the league’s primary partners and every C-USA football game is expected to be available on television or streaming platforms.

C-USA games will be available this fall via CBS Sports Network, Stadium, and ESPN Networks. Ten of the Miners’ 12 games are part of the initial C-USA announcement.

UTEP games that will be available on ESPN networks: vs. Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 5, 7 p.m. MT), vs. Abilene Christian (Sept. 19, 7 p.m. MT), at LA Tech (Oct. 10, 5 p.m. MT), vs. Southern Miss (Oct. 17, 7 p.m. MT), at Charlotte (Oct. 24, 1:30 p.m. MT), vs. FIU (Nov. 7, 2 p.m. MT), at UTSA (Nov. 14, 1 p.m. MT), vs. UAB (Nov. 21, 2 p.m. MT), and at Rice (Nov. 28, 11 a.m. MT).

In addition, CBS Sports Network will have coverage of the matchup against North Texas on Oct. 31 (2 p.m. MT) at Sun Bowl Stadium.

UTEP’s game against Texas on Sept. 12 in Austin is expected to air on the Longhorn Network, although no official announcement has been made.

The 2020 C-USA Championship Game, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, will air on CBS Sports Network.