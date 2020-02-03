Chiefs Coach Andy Reid to receive celebratory salsa from H & H wash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – H & H Car wash and Coffee Shop in Central El Paso was closed on Super Bowl Sunday. However, the owners were watching from home cheering on Andy Reid.

Back in the 1980’s Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was the offensive line coach at UTEP. Back then he was a regular at H & H Car in Central, El Paso. The Owners said Andy loved their salsa and they still send him a jar from time to time.

H & H Car wash in Central El Paso.

“When he was in El Paso he loved H & H coffee shop and Cappettos restaurant,” said Maynard Haddad, the Owner of H & H Car wash.

On Sunday, Reid and former UTEP player and coach Dave Toub – now the Chiefs’ special teams coordinator – won Super Bowl LIV, 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers, the first of Reid’s long and winding career.

Haddad said even though it has been years since Andy left El Paso he still likes to send him a custom made salsa. Haddad said Andy hasn’t forgotten the people he met during his short two seasons in the Sun City and neither have they.

Courtesy: UTEP Football

“The last time we saw Andy in person was a few years back, he was in town looking at a football player from UTEP and he walks into our coffee shop,” said Haddad.

Maynard has a photo signed by Andy from back when he coached for the Eagles.

Maynard Haddad holding a signed photo of Andy Reid.

“He came in and he said hi, and he’s the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles at that time so that’s the kind of guy he was,” said Haddad.

Every year Andy Reid’s family sends Maynard’s family a Christmas card keeping them up to date.

Reid Christmas card sent to the Haddad family.

“His wife’s done it. She sends those mail outs and family stuff every year,” said Haddad.

Maynard said no matter what team you liked best, many El Pasoans were rooting for Andy Reid.

“Andy’s our guy. He’s a UTEP guy,” said Haddad.