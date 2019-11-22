Cheruiyot to compete at 2019 NCAA Cross Country Championships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP senior Linda Cheruiyot will compete at her second consecutive NCAA Championship while Titus Cheruiyot will conclude his freshman campaign with a trip to Terre Haute, Indiana as the pair of Miners will race at the 2019 NCAA Cross Country National Championships on Saturday.

Linda advanced to nationals after finishing as the top Miner and 11th overall in the women’s 6K, clocking a time of 20:17.1 at the highly-competitive NCAA Mountain Region Championships last weekend.

The women’s 6K will begin at 9:15 a.m. MT, while the men’s 10K will start at 10:15 a.m.

Titus placed 19th in the men’s 10K (31:04.0) at the Mountain Regionals to advance to his first national championship weekend.

