EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Antwonne Holmes turned into a major force on the basketball court over his four-year high school career at Chapin. Joe Golding and UTEP took notice.

Holmes will be a preferred walk-on for the Miners as a freshman in 2022-23. Felix Chavez of the El Paso Times was the first to report the news. A hard-nosed, athletic 6’3 guard with a defensive-minded approach, Holmes will fit Golding’s style.

For UTEP fans who have not seen what Chapin’s Antwonne Holmes can do: here’s one of the best performances he had for the Huskies in the Area round in February to help save Chapin’s season. Good get as a preferred walk-on for Joe Golding. https://t.co/e4DcWonNjj — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 20, 2022

Being a preferred walk-on means Holmes won’t be on scholarship at UTEP right away. However, he’ll have an important role on the roster, likely serving on the scout team as a freshman, helping the Miners’ frontline guards prepare for opponents on a daily basis. With time, Holmes could find his way into some more substantial playing time.

Holmes averaged nearly 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior at Chapin in 2021-22. Along with Arizona commit KJ Lewis and Sul Ross State signee Manny Flores, Holmes led the Huskies to the Class 5A Sweet 16 in 2021 and 2022.

Elsewhere on the El Paso hardwood on Thursday, Americas head coach Mike Brooks served as one of the head coaches for the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) All-Star Game in San Antonio. It’s the first time in Brooks’ career that he’s gotten to coach in the game.

Brooks wasn’t alone, either. Americas star point guard Jordan Hernandez played in the game and was on Brooks’ team, being coached by his high school coach one more time. The Trail Blazers duo won the game 129-120, a fitting end to their time as coach and player together.

Really cool moment for Americas’ Mike Brooks and Jordan Hernandez tonight. Hernandez played in the @Tabchoops All-Star Game in San Antonio and Brooks got to coach him to 1 more win.



📸 @CoachRomoAhs pic.twitter.com/9t4rRZoSVH — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 20, 2022

Brooks and Hernandez led Americas to back-to-back Class 6A Sweet 16 appearances in 2021 and 2022. Hernandez will go play in college at Cochise Junior College in Arizona next season.