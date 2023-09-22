EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three-star Class of 2024 prospect KJ Thomas committed to play for Joe Golding and the UTEP men’s basketball team on Friday, according to his social media pages.

A senior at Canyon Randall High School outside Amarillo, Thomas was a priority recruit for the Miners and also had offers from Drake, Louisiana Tech, Southern Illinois and Texas State, among others.

The 6’1 guard averaged 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists last season & led the Raiders to the Class 4A Final Four at the end of the 2022-23 season.

He even scored 50 points in a single game for the Raiders to break the school record. After committing to the Miners early in his senior season, his hope is to lead Randall back to the Final Four and even further in 2023-24.