EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following Conferences USA’s separation agreement with Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Mississippi on Tuesday, the league office made quick work in revising their 2022 football schedules. Conference USA releasing its new slate on Wednesday, which includes the remaining 11 league members.

As it pertains to UTEP, who previously had games scheduled against ODU and Southern Miss, the Miners will open their season at home with a Zero Week game against North Texas on Aug. 27. It’s the earliest start date in program history, and the first time since 1994 (at Wyoming) they’ll open a season against a conference opponent.

“We are excited about Conference USA moving forward with 11 members for the 2022-23 athletic year, and to be finalizing our 2022 football schedule,” said UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter. “This year’s schedule is unique with our earliest start date ever on August 27th. It is also a thrill to open the season with a conference game for the first time since 1994. Our football program made tremendous strides in 2021, and with 14 starters returning we are expecting to take another big leap forward this fall.”

Following the Mean Green, UTEP will travel to Oklahoma (Sept. 3) in a matchup against the Sooners, who finished 11-2 last season. OU beat Oregon, 47-32, in the Alamo Bowl, and will be playing its first season under new head coach Brent Venables. It will mark the fifth all-time meeting between the Miners and Sooners.

“We are very much looking forward to our 2022 schedule starting off in week zero with a conference home game, followed by a matchup at perennial national power Oklahoma, which should be a great challenge,” said head coach Dana Dimel. “It will be an exciting start for our fans and team. We’ve got a tremendous home schedule that our fans should appreciate, hosting New Mexico State and old WAC rival Boise State, plus four Conference USA opponents.”

UTEP will wrap up non-conference play with rivalry games against New Mexico State (home, Sept. 10) and New Mexico (road, Sept. 17), followed by Boise State on Sept. 24 at Sun Bowl Stadium.

The Miners’ revised Conference USA schedule will consist of home games against North Texas (Aug. 27), Florida Atlantic (Oct. 22), Middle Tennessee (Oct. 29), Florida International (Nov. 19). UTEP will play road games against Charlotte (Oct. 1), LA Tech (Oct. 8), Rice (Nov. 5) and UTSA (Nov. 26).

UTEP returns 14 starters (seven offensive/seven defense) and both kickers from a 2021 roster that posted a 7-6 record en route to their first bowl appearance in seven years, a seven point loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl.

📰 | 𝙲-𝚄𝚂𝙰 𝚁𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚜 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟸 𝙵𝚘𝚘𝚝𝚋𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚂𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎, 𝙼𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚜 𝚝𝚘 𝙾𝚙𝚎𝚗 𝚊𝚝 𝙷𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚊𝚐𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚜𝚝 𝙽𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚑 𝚃𝚎𝚡𝚊𝚜 𝙰𝚞𝚐. 𝟸𝟽



🔗: https://t.co/UHs8H0nRna#PicksUp ⛏ pic.twitter.com/sBKMspLsLm — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) March 30, 2022

2022 UTEP Football Schedule

Aug. 27 North Texas*

Sept. 3 at Oklahoma

Sept. 10 NM State

Sept. 17 at New Mexico

Sept. 24 Boise State

Oct. 1 at Charlotte*

Oct. 8 at LA Tech*

Oct. 15 Bye

Oct. 22 Florida Atlantic*

Oct. 29 Middle Tennessee*

Nov. 5 at Rice*

Nov. 12 Bye

Nov. 19 FIU*

Nov. 26 at UTSA*

Home games in bold

*Indicates Conference USA game

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.