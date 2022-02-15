EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Well this just got awkward.

Just four days after Old Dominion, Marshall, and Southern Miss released individual statements regarding their plans to leave Conference USA (C-USA) for the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) a full calendar year ahead of what was originally expected, C-USA released their 2022 football schedules with all three schools on it. The question now becomes: who blinks first?

In a statement released by the C-USA Board of Directors on Tuesday, it reads, “Conference USA intends to conduct the 2022-23 athletic year with the full 14 institution membership intact. The C-USA Board of Directors will exhaust all necessary legal actions to ensure all members meet their contractual obligations as defined by and agreed to in the Conference USA Bylaws.”

According to The Athletic, the buyout to leave C-USA is the forfeiture of two years of conference payouts, and leaving early could lead to penalties in the form of less access to the conference’s media rights deals.

The trio of schools leaving a year early is the latest move in conference realignment that saw nine schools announce their departures from C-USA – six to the American Athletic Conference (AAC), three to the SBC – in the fall of 2021. To counteract those moves, C-USA added four schools in November – Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston – effective in the summer of 2023.

With a legal battle surely set to ensue, it leaves uncertainty with the remaining 11 league members, including UTEP, who got their first glimpse of the 2022 schedule as well. The Miners are scheduled to play both Southern Miss (Oct. 15) and Old Dominion (Oct. 22) this season.

2022 UTEP Football Schedule

Sept 3 at Oklahoma

Sept. 10 NM State

Sept. 17 at New Mexico

Sept. 24 Boise State

Oct. 1 at LA Tech*

Oct. 8 Florida Atlantic*

Oct. 15 Southern Miss*

Oct. 22 at Old Dominion*

Nov. 5 at Rice*

Nov. 12 UAB*

Nov. 19 at UTSA*

Nov. 26 North Texas*

UTEP is set to open the season on Sept. 3 at Oklahoma, with the home opener slated for Sept. 10 against Battle of I-10 rival New Mexico State. The Miners are also scheduled to play at New Mexico (Sept. 17), followed by a home game against Boise State (Sept. 24). C-USA play will kickoff on Oct. 1 at Louisiana Tech.

“Our early schedule is very challenging, but one our fans should like as we play two Mountain West opponents and two rivalry games, and obviously the opener at Oklahoma should be an exciting showcase for our program,” said UTEP coach Dana Dimel. “I like the way the conference schedule is set up, having an open week following our trip to Old Dominion. I think that works out well for us. The challenge for us this season is going to be becoming a good road team after going 7-1 at home over the last two years.”

