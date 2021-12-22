Bradley overcomes 14-point second half deficit to beat UTEP, 73-66

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Keonte Kennedy scored 16 points, Souley Boum and Jorell Saterfield both tallied 11 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough as Bradley overcame a 14-point second half deficit to beat UTEP, 73-66, in the championship game of the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday night.

The Miners led for the majority of the game, but Rienk Mast hit two three-pointers late in the second half, and Terry Roberts’ game-high 26 points lifted the Braves to their first tournament championship in El Paso in program history.

“Obviously we had a 14-point lead and gave up some threes and lost the lead, but you’ve got to give Bradley credit,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “They are a disciplined team and made big shots down the stretch. Our shots [late] just didn’t go in. I was proud of our guys and the effort”

UTEP shot 36.8 percent (21-57) from the field, while Bradley shot it at a clip of 41.8 percent (23-55) from the field, including 12 three-pointers. Seven of the Braves’ 12 three-pointers came in the second half.

“They played hard,” said Kennedy. “They made some big time shots, and we didn’t make any shots [late]. That was the difference.”

UTEP closes out non-conference play with a record of 7-5. The Miners will begin Conference USA play next Thursday, Dec. 30 at UAB.

𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 | 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 🏆@bradleyumbb 𝟕𝟑@UTEPMBB 66 pic.twitter.com/xYNkW4jnNQ — Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 23, 2021

