EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Souley Boum recorded just the second triple-double (20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) in program history, the first since 2006, and the UTEP men’s basketball team raced past Western Illinois in the opening round of The Basketball Classic, 80-54, on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center.

Playing on the 56th anniversary of the Texas Western Miners’ historic national championship win over Kentucky in 1966, Keonte Kennedy notched his second straight double-double (22 points, 15 rebounds), Jamari Sibley added 11 points, and Tydus Verhoeven chipped in with 10 points in the Miners’ 20th win of the season. It is the first time since the 2014-15 season that UTEP (20-13) has won at least 20 games in a season.

“It’s a milestone,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “This is a historic program with a ton of rich history and tradition, but 20 wins is tough to get. It’s hard, it’s hard to get there in college basketball at this level.”

Boum joined former Miner Jason Williams (17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists vs. Lipscomb, 3/14/06) as the only players in program history to post a triple-double. Williams achieved the feat in the 2006 NIT.

“My teammates kept telling me, ‘Bro, you got it. You’re four [assists] away.’ So I knew I had to go [back in the game], and I asked Coach Golding, and he was for it,” said Boum. “It was only right.”

Following UTEP’s loss to Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA Tournament earlier this month, many wondered if the Miners would accept an invitation to play in the postseason. Golding and his staff signed off on playing in The Basketball Classic, but UTEP was originally scheduled to play WIU on Tuesday at the Don Haskins Center. Travel issues prevented the game from being played until Saturday, and it was worth the wait for the Miners.

“I’m proud of our guys. This was a player-driven decision to play postseason play,” said Golding. “I supported them as long as they were 100 percent in, and I thought today they showed we were. We haven’t played in nine or 10 days and it was sloppy at times, but in the second half, I thought our ball movement was as good as it’s been all season long.”

The Miners shot 52.5 percent from the floor compared to 30.6 percent by WIU, controlled the boards to the tune of 47-30, and piled up 20 assists on 32 made shots and had a 32-22 advantage for points in the paint.

UTEP will now host Southern Utah on Tuesday in the second round of The Basketball Classic. Tip-off at the Don Haskins Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the game streaming live on ESPN+.

