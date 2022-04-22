EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second season in a row, UTEP football will play a nonconference game vs. Boise State on a Friday night.

The university announced on Friday that at the request of Conference USA, the Boise State-UTEP game has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 24, to Friday, Sept. 23, at the Sun Bowl.

No other details were provided, but the move most likely means that the game will be picked up for a nationally televised broadcast, perhaps on the ESPN family of networks, Fox Sports 1 or CBS Sports Network.

The clash is one of six home games UTEP will play at the Sun Bowl, beginning Aug. 27 against C-USA foe North Texas.

This is the second consecutive season that UTEP and Boise State will clash on the gridiron. The Broncos defeated the Miners 54-13 on Sept. 10, 2021, in Boise, a game that was also played on a Friday night.

The Miners have experience with seeing a game get moved around on the schedule to accommodate a national television audience. Last year’s home game vs. UTSA on Nov. 6 vs. 16th-ranked UTSA was moved from an afternoon kickoff to an evening kickoff in order to be broadcast on ESPN2. The Roadrunners defeated the Miners in that game, 44-23.

UTEP has not hosted its former WAC rival in football since Sept. 18, 2004. The Miners last hosted a Friday night game on Sept. 15, 2017, against Arizona.