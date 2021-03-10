Blown call dooms UTEP, one-and-done in C-USA Tournament with loss to FAU

FRISCO, Texas (KTSM) — For the second consecutive season, the UTEP men’s basketball team goes one-and-done in the Conference USA Tournament following their 76-70 loss to FAU on Wednesday night at ‘The Star’ in Frisco Texas.

Rather than the sheer disappointment over another early exit in the conference tournament, UTEP fans and head coach Rodney Terry are up in arms over the officiating in this second round game, particularly a blown out-of-bounds call late in the second half. The call came in a tie game (64-64) with a little over three minutes in regulation time and led to a five-point swing.

UTEP senior Bryson Williams was on the receiving end of a no-look pass from Souley Boum, which should have led to an and-one basket for the Miners. Instead, Williams was called out-of-bounds on the baseline before going up with the basketball, a call that was blatantly missed by the officials from any vantage point.

“We had some good momentum with about two minutes to go, but I thought it was a critical play when [the referee] called [Williams] out-of-bounds when he wasn’t out-of-bounds,” said Terry. “We [should] go up three on that play… That play didn’t cost us the game, but you can’t make that call right there.”

UTEP head coach Rodney Terry on @600ESPNElPaso on this Bryson Williams out-of-bounds call late in the game: "That was a critical play. We [should] go up three on that play… That play didn’t cost us the game, but you can’t make that call right there.” #CUSAmbb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/nZANcASxmc — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) March 11, 2021

KTSM has requested comment from the league office regarding the missed call by the officials, but have yet to receive a response as of Wednesday night.

The Miners went the last 6:35 of regulation without a field goal, until Williams ended the game on a mute dunk as time expired. Boum scored a game-high 23 points for the Miners, while Williams and Keonte Kennedy each added 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Karlis Silins poured in a career-high 22 points for FAU who advance to play the West Division top-seeded Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Thursday night’s quarterfinal matchup.

With the loss, UTEP finishes the season 12-12. The Miners now look ahead to the 2021-22 season, but their biggest question of the offseason is whether or not Williams will use his extra year of eligibility and return for another season in El Paso, after disappointing finishes in back-to-back seasons.