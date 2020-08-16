Big 12’s COVID-19 testing policy to be enforced on UTEP for game vs. Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Despite previously hoping that it might, UTEP did not begin fall practices on Saturday morning as it still awaited results from COVID-19 tests conducted on Thursday.

As of Saturday evening, complete results had not yet been returned; however, the school announced that enough negative results had been processed for the team to officially begin fall camp on Sunday morning. Players that tested positive or are still awaiting results will not be in attendance until cleared by the team.

UPDATE to this update: UTEP just announced it will hold its first practice of the season Sunday morning. Per UTEP official, not all test results have been returned, but enough players have been cleared to move forward with practice.



On Aug. 9, the school reported that four asymptomatic football players had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the school to suspend the start of fall camp until it could test the entire team.

The delay in receiving full results from Thursday’s testing could be significant. As the Miners look toward playing a season complete with fans in attendance at home games at Sun Bowl Stadium, they will have to test and receive results at least 72 hours prior to competing in games, as part of an NCAA mandate. UTEP’s on-campus testing facility will have to be able to turn around full results for games in roughly the same amount of time that it has taken for this round of pre-fall camp testing that, as of Saturday, has yet to be completed.

However, some conferences across college athletics have elected to require their institutions to test more frequently than the once per week, 72 hours prior to competition, as mandated by the NCAA. For the Miners’ big-money game against Texas that will pay them $1.4 million, UTEP will have to adhere to the Big 12 Conference’s testing policy, which requires three rounds of testing in the week before games.

“Whatever they set the testing guidelines at, we will be following them,” said UTEP Director of Athletics, Jim Senter. “Right now, they have said that would be three tests the week of the game. As I understand it, it would be Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. The last test has to be within 24 hours of the game.”

As of now, Conference USA has not issued any guidance on testing for COVID-19 prior to competition, which means that by default UTEP is following the NCAA guidelines. But according to Senter, that could change.

“Our conference is continuing to evaluate if they want to do more than that, or stay within the NCAA guidelines,” Senter said. “So, we will see what that will be. Our CEOs are continuing to get guidance on what kind of testing could be used and the frequency of it.”

With Saturday’s decision to begin fall practices on Aug. 16, UTEP will now have 27 days to prepare for what is currently its scheduled season-opener against Texas on Sept. 12.

However, Senter told the media on Thursday that the school is still exploring its options and hopes to play a 12-game schedule. Therefore, the Miners season could open earlier than Sept. 12.