EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP is in need of a point guard. Sources confirming to KTSM that Jamal Bieniemy will forgo his final year of eligibility to turn pro.

The news was first reported by Adrian Broaddus of 600 ESPN El Paso.

Sources tell 600 ESPN El Paso that UTEP PG Jamal Bieniemy has hired an agent and has notified the NBA that he will forgo his final year of eligibility to play professionally. @600espnelpaso #MinerTalk https://t.co/Ogtftqhx6V — Adrian Broaddus (@AdrianBroaddus) March 29, 2022

Bieniemy hired an agent and has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 combo guard can still maintain his college eligibility while testing the NBA waters, but must withdraw from the draft ahead of the June 1 deadline. However, sources tell KTSM that Bieniemy will likely seek other professional basketball opportunities if he isn’t initially given an opportunity to play in the NBA.

In Joe Golding’s first year as the Miners’ head coach, Bieniemy had his best collegiate season after transferring from Oklahoma in 2020. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, and was named to the All-Conference USA Third Team in 2021-22. Bieniemy scored a career-high 36 points in a 72-70 win over Rice last month.

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

