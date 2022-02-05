HOUSTON, Texas (KTSM) — It’s Jamal Bieniemy’s world, we’re just living it.

The UTEP junior guard poured in a career-high 36 points in the Miners’ (14-8, 7-3 C-USA) 72-70 win over Rice on Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. It’s UTEP’s sixth straight win.

Bieniemy’s 36 points are the most by a Miner since Randy Culpepper scored 45 points on Feb. 13, 2010, against East Carolina. Bieniemy added seven rebounds and four assists in the win.

“What a college basketball game, just two good teams going at each other here in February. Road wins are hard to come by, and these guys have found a way this year to keep battling through some adversity,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “At the end of the day JB [Jamal Bieniemy] just went and made plays. He hit some tough shots, and that’s what great players do. I’m just so proud of these guys, and I am just happy for them.”

Two more Miners scored in double figures with Tydus Verhoeven adding 12 points, and Alfred Hollins chipped in with 11 points off the bench. Verhoeven reached double figures for the third consecutive game, while Hollins has accomplished the feat in back-to-back contests.

UTEP shot 44.3 percent (27-61 FG) from the field, including a blistering 52.4 percent (11-21 3pt) from three-point range. The Miners scored 20 points off 13 Rice turnovers.

UTEP will put its six-game win streak on the line with a rescheduled game at North Texas at 6 p.m. MT on Monday. The Mean Green (16-4, 9-1 C-USA) currently holds the top spot in Conference USA’s West Division. Monday’s game will stream live on ESPN+.

