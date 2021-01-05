Barnes, Inyang return to UTEP football after entering NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP defensive backs Dy’vonne Inyang and Dennis Barnes are returning to the Miners, after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in December.

The duo is listed as returning to UTEP on 247 Sports’ transfer portal page. Steve Kaplowitz of 600 AM ESPN El Paso was the first local media to report the pair’s return.

Dennis Barnes and Dyvonne Inyang are out of the transfer portal and back with the UTEP football team. @600espnelpasohttps://t.co/sbgG6X58jW — Steve Kaplowitz (@stevekaplowitz) January 5, 2021

Barnes and Inyang, along with fellow defensive backs Duron Lowe and Broderick Harrell, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Dec. 5, forcing UTEP to play its final game at North Texas with a decimated secondary. The Miners lost the game 45-43 to finish the 2020 season 3-5.

Harrell and Lowe remain in the portal and continue to weigh their options. It is unclear what caused Barnes and Inyang to have a change of heart, but both will play big roles for UTEP’s secondary next season, after both players contributed heavily in 2020.

Inyang totaled 32 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and forced 2 fumbles in 2020; Barnes had 22 tackles, 2 for loss with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 5 pass break-ups.

UTEP gets a commitment from former Kansas State DB Walter Neil. A Lawton, OK native, Neil will be an immediate playmaker for the Miners. I covered Walnut in HS when he played for the @MacHighlanders, and he can ball. #CenterOfTheUniverse https://t.co/NNNIBEYsAY — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 18, 2020

If Harrell and Lowe elect to go elsewhere, UTEP has a solid replacement already lined up. Kansas State transfer Walter Neil committed to the Miners in mid-December. The Lawton, Okla., native started at cornerback in 2018 and 2019 for the Wildcats.

The Miners are also still searching for a new offensive coordinator and a new defensive coordinator, after parting ways with Mike Canales and Mike Cox last month.