Baker, Senter receive contract extensions from UTEP; Golding’s deal becomes official

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding’s contract will pay him $700,000 annually for five seasons, KTSM has learned through an open records request for Golding’s deal with the university.

UTEP has also given Director of Athletics Jim Senter and women’s basketball coach Kevin Baker contract extensions, Senter for five years through 2026 and Baker for two more additional seasons through 2024. The terms of Senter’s new deal were first reported by 600 ESPN El Paso on Tuesday.

Adding this as a quote tweet too. In the fine print: the $400K is Golding's base salary at UTEP. He also gets $300K/year for fulfilling speaking engagements and coaches shows. So effectively, he does get $700K per year to be UTEP's head coach. https://t.co/en16o0lOsT — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 25, 2021

Senter received an annual pay raise of over $50,000, from $300,000 on his initial UTEP contract in 2017, to $350,295 per year on this new deal, plus performance incentives. He will also receive a $30,000 retention bonus within 60 days of Jan. 1, 2021, per the terms of his original contract.

That figure currently ranks Senter 10th out of 14 Conference USA athletic directors, according to 600 ESPN El Paso. So while it is a pay-bump for Senter, his salary is still lagging behind the rest of C-USA.

UTEP women's basketball head coach Kevin Baker has received a two-year contract extension through the 2023-2024 season. Baker gets a bump in salary, from $240,000 to $249,000 per year. #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 25, 2021

Golding’s base salary with UTEP is set for $400,000 per year; however, in the fine print, there is a clause that states Golding will receive an extra $300,000 per year if he fulfills his obligations for speaking engagements and coaching shows. So effectively, if he meets his quota for speaking engagements, he will be paid $700,000 annually to be the Miners head coach. There are also various performance incentives Golding can receive to boost his pay.

That $700,000 figure is $25,000 less than former Miners head coach Rodney Terry was making pre-pandemic at UTEP. Terry left to be an assistant coach at the University of Texas in April.

The buyout for Golding, were he to leave UTEP before the end of his contract like Terry did, differs depending on the year. If he leaves before Aug. 31, 2021, he would owe UTEP $2 million (that would seem unlikely at this point). If Golding leaves from Sept. 1, 2021-Aug. 31, 2022, he would owe $1.5 million; from Sept. 1, 2022-Aug. 31, 2023, $750,000; from Sept. 1, 2023-Aug 31, 2024, $500,000; from Sept. 1, 2024-Aug. 31, 2025, $250,000; and if he leaves in the final year of his deal in 2025-26, he won’t owe the Miners anything.

UTEP also changed the fine print of the restrictions of Golding’s buyout from what it had for Rodney Terry. His contract states that if Golding leaves for, “another coaching position,” he will have have to pay the buyout.

Terry’s contract stated that if he left for, “a head coaching position at another intercollegiate basketball program or a head coaching position with a professional basketball program,” he would have to pay a buyout. However, the loophole was if he left for an assistant coaching position, as he did at Texas, no buyout would be owed to Terry, so UTEP did not receive a $500,000 buyout payment from Texas as it was initially thought they would.

With Golding’s deal, that loophole has been eliminated and now appears to including any coaching position, regardless of where or what it is.

Golding’s performance incentives include a $2,500 payment for beating New Mexico State; and one month’s salary for winning a C-USA regular season or tournament title. He also gets $25,000 for an NCAA Tournament berth and $40,000 for winning a game in the Big Dance. If UTEP were to win a national championship, he would receive $250,000.

Baker’s initial deal was set to end in 2022, but the new contract will keep him at UTEP through the 2023-24 season. He received a slight pay raise, from $240,000 per year, to $249,000 per season with his new deal. He also receives various performance incentives.

Baker’s performance incentives for winning the league are the same as Golding’s: one month’s pay. For making the NCAA Tournament, Baker would receive $15,000; winning a game would earn him another $15,000. A national title would pay Baker $50,000.

Senter’s performance incentives include one month’s pay for the UTEP football team making it to a bowl game and for if either the men’s and women’s basketball teams make the Big Dance. He also gets one month’s pay if UTEP’s All Sport Mult-Year Academic Progress Report is 975 or higher.

To view the new deals for all three men, click on the PDF links below.