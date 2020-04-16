Archie enters transfer portal, sixth UTEP player to leave program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP sophomore guard Kaden Archie has entered the transfer portal and will leave the program, sources confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports on Thursday. The news was first reported by Verbal Commits.

Archie, who began his college career at TCU before transferring in December of 2018, joined the Miners midseason. He made his UTEP debut on Nov. 11 against East Central. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 3.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, shooting 42.7 percent from the floor in 15.9 minutes per game. Archie posted 11 points (season-high) twice during the 2019-20 season, vs. Ball State and vs. Boise State, both games in the Diamond Head Classic.

UTEP head coach Rodney Terry suspended Archie in February for “conduct detrimental to the team.” He rejoined the squad after missing two games, but was never a consistent factor following the incident.

Archie is the sixth UTEP player to enter the transfer portal this year, joining Kaosi Ezeagu, Nigel Hawkins, Jordan Lathon, Deon Stroud, and Anthony Tarke. According to Verbal Commits, that is tied for the sixth most Division I transfers in the NCAA.

Terry picked up sharp shooting guard Adam Hess out of Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, but still has a lot of work ahead of him to overhaul a roster that was supposed to compete for a Conference USA championship in 2020-21.