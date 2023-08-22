BUDAPEST, Hungary (KTSM) – Three former UTEP track and field stars were in action at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday.

The women’s 100-meter hurdles world-record hurdler Tobi Amusan ran her way to a first-place finish in her qualifying heat and secured her ticket to the semifinals.

Tobi Amusan🇳🇬 takes heat 5 of the women's 100mH in 12.48s ahead of Megan Tapper🇯🇲 in 12.51s and Michelle Jenneke🇦🇺 in 12.71s pic.twitter.com/msOuzPEQKC — O.L.O.R.U.N.F.E.M.I. (@femii_p) August 22, 2023

Amusan advancing to the semifinals isn’t the biggest headline she has made recently.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended the Nigerian last month due to three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period, but the decision was overturned by the AIU’s disciplinary tribunal panel.

Amusan is set to run in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Another former UTEP track star advanced to the next stage of his respective event.

Jamaica’s Sean Bailey finished second in his qualifying heat with a 44.94 and will run in the finals on Thursday.

Former Miner and the defending 800-meter Olympic champ, Emmanuel Korir, failed to qualify for the semi-finals after he finished fourth in his qualifying heat.