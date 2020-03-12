All Conference USA spring sports are suspended due to coronavirus concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Conference USA, the athletic league UTEP plays in, is suspending all spring sports competition until further notice.

“This decision was made with the safety of our fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff as the utmost priority,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “We will monitor the situation in the coming weeks in consultation with Conference USA Leadership, the University Administration and each respective varsity sport team and make modifications as needed.”

All UTEP events for this weekend have been canceled until further notice. All teams currently out of town are returning to El Paso.