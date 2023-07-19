EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Make no mistake: no one at UTEP felt good about how the Miners’ 2022 football season played out.

Coming off a 7-6 campaign in 2021 that culminated in a near-win in the New Mexico Bowl in 2021, expectations for the Miners were sky-high in 2022. Instead, UTEP fell flat, going 5-7 and missing out on a bowl game.

The national preseason hype train that carried the Miners into 2022 isn’t as loud this summer; UTEP is flying more under the radar heading into Dana Dimel’s sixth year in El Paso in 2023. That might be just the way the Miners like it.

“We feel comfortable as an underdog, but we also feel like we have a really good team coming back, a really athletic team. We’re looking forward to the season, we’ve got a tough schedule, but we’re looking forward to that,” Dimel said on Wednesday.

The interview was part of a taping of KTSM 9 Sports’ 2023 Ultimate Football Guide Borderland Football Preview Show. The second annual show will feature segments on UTEP, New Mexico State, the local high schools and a reveal of KTSM’s ‘Fine 9,’ the best nine football players in the Borderland. The episode will air Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on KTSM.

KTSM’s Ultimate Football Guide magazine will also be on newsstands in August and feature previews of the Aggies, Miners, local high schools and more.

With nine starters back on offense and seven on defense, Dimel thinks the 2023 Miners could be the most athletic he’s had at UTEP. They need a bounce-back season from quarterback Gavin Hardison in his final season with the Miners. After a stellar year in 2021, Hardison regressed in 2022, throwing for 2,044 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions and completing just 52.1 percent of his passes.

Dimel has taken on a bigger role within the quarterbacks room this year, participating in meetings with Hardison and first-year offensive coordinator Scotty Ohara more than he did under veteran O.C. Dave Warner the last two years.

“I’m looking for Gavin to have an outstanding season for us. We’ve got one of the best offensive lines in college football and some receivers to complement him,” Dimel said. “I think being in the room more as a play-caller is important.”

Defensively, edge rusher Praise Amaewhule is back for his final year of eligibility to lead UTEP defense that is salty once again.

There’s more defensive depth on this UTEP team than what the Miners have had in years past, led by Amaewhule, leading tackler Tyrice Knight and safety Kobe Hylton.

“I love the way we play together as a team. (Defensive coordinator) Bradley Dale Peveto brings an energy to the team that makes it good to play for him,” said Amaewhule. “You always love being the underdog, we like being doubted.”

After the tough 2022 campaign, UTEP feels like its bowl game-or-bust in 2023, particularly in a new-look Conference USA that may not be as strong.

College football expert Phil Steele picked UTEP to finish second in the league and play in the CUSA championship game; the Miners hope to prove him right.

“It would be a heck of an accomplishment to go to a bowl game two out of three years, it would be only the second time in the history of the program, so there’s a lot to play for,” Dimel said.

UTEP will open fall camp on Thursday, July 27. The 2023 season opens on Aug. 26 on the road at CUSA newcomer, Jacksonville State at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.