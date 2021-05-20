Aaron Price returns to UTEP as special teams coordinator

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aaron Price is back at UTEP. After serving on the Miners coaching staff for nine seasons from 2004-2012, UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel announced Price as the new special teams coordinator on Thursday, following the retirement of Joe Robinson.

Price, the son of former UTEP head coach Mike Price, returns to the Miners staff for a second stint after serving in a variety of roles, including offensive coordinator, in his first stint. Price also worked with the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and kickers over the course of nine seasons in El Paso.

“We are really pleased to have Aaron [Price] back in the program,” said Dimel. “Obviously, he has really strong roots to UTEP and El Paso. He brings plenty of experience and knowledge to our coaching staff. We think he is just going to add a whole new dimension to our special teams unit.”

Price makes his way back to UTEP after spending the past two seasons as the special team coordinator and running backs coach at Northern Arizona. He coached a pair of All-Americans in kicker Luis Aguilar and punter DJ Arnson.

“I want to say thank you to Coach Dimel and the UTEP staff for bringing me back home,” said Price. “Wow, what an honor to be blessed with. I can’t wait to rejoin my El Paso and UTEP family again and help promote what awesome things are happening inside the football program, and also help UTEP Football continue to grow and be successful. As a special teams group, our philosophy will be ‘all-in’ and just as our program is, so am I. My family and I are ‘all-in!’ I am so fired up and grateful to be joining this program that I truly believe in and has so many positive things happening. We are on the rise and we will continue the hard work and effort everyone is putting in to get better and achieve success.”

Price has made coaching stops at Idaho State, Washington State, Alabama, UTEP, and Tulane. He also was the head coach at Hanks High School (2017-2018) before taking the NAU job.

The Price File (Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

YEARS AT UTEP: 2nd stint. 2004-06: Assistant Coach (QB/Kickers); 2007: Assistant Coach (WR/Kickers); 2008-12: Offensive Coordinator/QBs & Kickers; 2021-Present: (Special Teams Coordinator).

PREVIOUS COACHING EXPERIENCE: Assistant OL/Punters & Kickers Coach at Cal Poly (1994); Graduate Assistant/Assistant QB Coach/Kickers & Punters at Washington State (1995-97); Quarterbacks/Special Teams at Missouri Western State (1998); Offensive Coordinator/Recruiting/QBs/Special Teams at Idaho State (1999-01); Quarterbacks/Special Teams at Washington State (2001-02); Quarterbacks/Special Teams at Alabama (2003); Offensive Coordinator/QBs/WR at UTEP (2004-12); Quarterbacks/Special Teams at Tulane (2013-15); Offensive Coordinator/QBs/WR/Special Teams at Humboldt State (2016); Special Teams Coordinator/RBs at Northern Arizona (2019-20).

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from Washington State in 1994.

PLAYING EXPERIENCE: College – Kicker at Washington State (1990-93); Professional – Canadian Football League (1994; Sacramento Goldminers & Edmonton Eskimos); Arena Football League (1995; Iowa Barnstormers).