EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of football players that have starred on their respective fields in El Paso over the last few years are back in the Sun City.

Former Americas running back Aaron Dumas and former Montwood wide receiver Yamil Oaxaca have transferred to UTEP, KTSM learned on Friday.

Additionally, sources also told KTSM that the Miners’ 2022 leading receiver, Tyrin Smith, has also returned to UTEP after transferring to Texas A&M in January. Smith’s return to the Miners has been expected for some time, but sources told KTSM on Friday that Smith is in El Paso and going through offseason workouts with the Miners.

Smith initially left the Miners for A&M in January, but quickly had second thoughts. Smith spent the 2023 spring semester in College Station, but never worked out with the Aggies during spring practices. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the media this spring that he expected Smith to return to UTEP for the 2023 season.

Smith’s return to El Paso is huge for the Miners offense. He broke out in 2022 for UTEP, catching 71 passes for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns as the Miners went 5-7, narrowly missing out on a second straight trip to a bowl game.

Meanwhile, Aaron Dumas returns to his hometown to play for UTEP, nearly three years after first playing at New Mexico in 2021, then transferring to Washington in 2022. At Americas High School, Dumas broke the city’s single-season rushing touchdown record at Americas in 2019.

Dumas entered the 2021 season as the back-up running back to Bobby Cole at New Mexico, but took over as the lead back by the end of the season. His 658 yards and two touchdowns on 136 carries was far and away the best on a Lobos team that went just 3-9 that year.

After that season, Dumas transferred to Washington, but did not play for the Huskies during the 2022 campaign. He entered the transfer portal after Washington spring practices ended in May and made the move home to UTEP.

Dumas will step into what could be a loaded backfield at UTEP, alongside Deion Hankins, junior college transfer Mike Franklin, Torrance Burgess, Cartraven Walker and Sam Houston transfer Daryon Triche.

The Miners added a third player on Friday as well, as former Montwood standout wide receiver Yamil Oaxaca transferred to UTEP after one year at UT-Permian Basin.

A member of KTSM’s 9 Overtime ‘Fine 9’ in 2021, Oaxaca had 39 receptions for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns in just six games during an injury-plagued senior season.

Oaxaca will have to fight for playing time at UTEP, but his pass-catching and route-running ability could help him to eventually see the field for the Miners, perhaps in the mold of the recently-graduated Rey Flores.

UTEP will open the 2023 season on Aug. 26 on the road at Jacksonville State with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on national television on CBS Sports Network.

Elsewhere on the gridiron on Friday, former UTEP defensive end Jadrian Taylor was drafted by the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. Taylor was also signed by the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers last month.