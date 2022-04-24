EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was 16 days ago when UTEP women’s basketball guard Katia Gallegos announced her decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal and now she’s announced where she will continue her collegiate basketball career.

On Sunday, the UTEP transfer announced on her Instagram that she has committed to Tulsa.

The Franklin High School graduate will head to Oklahoma after she spent the last three seasons as the face of Kevin Baker’s women’s basketball program. As a COVID-year sophomore in 2021-22, Gallegos was named to the All-Conference USA second team, after averaging 11.5 points and a team-best 3.8 assists per game. She was also the only Miner to start all 29 games.

In 84 career games at UTEP, Gallegos averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Gallegos will join the Tulsa women’s basketball program, which finished 17-11 last season and qualified for the WNIT, with two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.