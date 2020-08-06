UTEP, NMSU face more schedule changes with Mountain West revised plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another day, another domino falling in college football.

The Mountain West Conference announcing on Wednesday their member schools will move to a 10-game regular season with eight conference games and two nonconference games. Competition will begin the week of Sept. 26.

Updates regarding 2020 Football and Fall Sports have been announced. pic.twitter.com/tONFKLWlCC — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 5, 2020

The Mountain West is the first Group of Five conference to alter their 2020 schedule model and it will affect both UTEP’s and New Mexico State’s schedule this season.

UTEP, just one day after having their season opener against Texas Tech canceled, now faces another cancellation. The Miners are scheduled to play at Nevada on Sept. 12. If the Wolf Pack chooses to play UTEP this season as one of their two nonconference games, in the very least, the game will have to be rescheduled for a later date.

New Mexico State, who has already seen three of their games canceled, is scheduled to play in-state rival New Mexico on Sept. 19. While it’s inconceivable the game doesn’t get played if the Aggies and Lobos move forward with their seasons in 2020, it too will have to be rescheduled for a later date. New Mexico State is also scheduled to play at Hawaii on Oct. 10 and at Fresno State on Oct. 17. It is unclear if either of those games are at risk of being canceled.

New Mexico State is slated to begin practicing on Friday. UTEP will take the field for practice on Sunday.

As it pertains to the NCAA, the Board of Governors directed schools and conferences to meet specific requirements if they are to conduct NCAA fall sports during the preseason, regular season, and postseason. Furthermore, each division was directed to determine its ability to meet those requirements to conduct fall championships. Division II and Division III has already canceled fall sports championships in 2020.