UTEP, New Mexico State volleyball to play in postseason tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – They may have lost in their respective conference tournaments, but the volleyball seasons for both UTEP and New Mexico State will continue.

The Aggies and Miners were both selected to play in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Sunday night. For UTEP (21-7), it’s the school’s first trip to the postseason in program history.

UTEP will face off against former Conference USA foe Tulsa on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. MT, on the campus of Colorado State in the opening round, with the winner advancing to play either Houston Baptist or CSU.

“I’m excited and finally seeing who we are playing and knowing where we’re going is really fun,” head coach Ben Wallis said. “For any aspiring program, no matter what sport you’re in, the ultimate goal is to make it into the NCAA Tournament. We really fought hard this year and improved our program’s prestige by a lot. We fell short of our goal – making it into the NCAA Tournament – but the fact that we were selected into an invitational tournament and chosen as a top-seed team is a really cool thing.”

As for New Mexico State (19-9), the Aggies will head to Tucson, Ariz., and open up play against UNLV on Friday, Dec. 3., at 3 p.m. MT. The winner of that match will face the winner of UTRGV-Arizona on Saturday.