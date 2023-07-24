EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of UTEP and New Mexico State’s first season in the same conference in over 60 years, there’s plenty of excitement for both schools to get their football seasons underway.

The Aggies and Miners both departed the Borderland on Monday for Tuesday’s Conference USA media day at Globe Life Park in Arlington, the home of the Texas Rangers. There, the Borderland’s representatives will be joined by the rest of the new-look, nine-team CUSA.

The stage is set 🎬



It’s almost time for the 2023 CUSA Football Kickoff! #NoLimitsOnUs pic.twitter.com/g4IJpV6ebG — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) July 24, 2023

UTEP will be represented by head coach Dana Dimel, running back Deion Hankins and linebacker Tyrice Knight. Head coach Jerry Kill, quarterback Diego Pavia and defensive back Andre Seldon will be in attendance for NMSU.

After the festivities of media day, it’s time to get to work for both UTEP and NMSU. The Aggies will open fall camp on Wednesday, July 26, exactly one month before NMSU opens the 2023 season at home vs. UMass at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.

UTEP, meanwhile, gets going with fall camp on Thursday, July 27. The Miners will open the 2023 campaign on the road with a key CUSA clash with conference newcomer, Jacksonville State. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.