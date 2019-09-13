UTEP edges NMSU in Battle of I-10 with golden goal

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Senior Lauren Crenshaw (107’) scored with a little more than three minutes to play in the contest to lift UTEP to a 2-1 double-overtime win at NM State Thursday afternoon. The Miners (4-1-2) have now won three straight games while also extending their unbeaten streak to five (4-0-1).

The Aggies (1-3-2) got on the board off a penalty kick by Shea O’Connor (20’) but UTEP would not wilt. It found the equalizer in the 75th minute on a goal by Jojo Ngongo, with Emerson Kidd and Adrianna Jimmerson being credited with assists on the play.

The Miners held a 23-12 advantage in shots, including 7-3 advantage for shots on goal. Freshman GK Emily Parrott was credited with two saves, with the lone blemish coming on the PK.

“I’m just really excited and happy for the girls,” UTEP head coach Kathryn Balogun said. “One of our principles is grit, and they found a way to win this game.”

Tessa Carlin had a great look in fourth minute but her shot was gobbled up by Dmitri Fong. A minute later NM State was on the offensive where Parrott turned away the chance by Hannah Leitner. Crenshaw fired one from distance that forced a leaping save by Fong in the 13th minute.

A handball in the box gave NM State a penalty kick in the 20th minute. O’Connor converted the golden opportunity past Parrott. UTEP controlled play over the final 25 minutes of the period, accounting for four of the five shots and the only corner in the stretch.

UTEP came out with good energy in the second half, generating a pair of shots in the first four minutes. It also had a corner kick in the 52nd minute, but couldn’t convert.

Kam Fisher deftly moved past a defender in the 67th minute, but her shot whistled just wide. UTEP’s persistent pressure paid dividends in the 75th minute. Kidd played a ball ahead to Jimmerson, who sent it to a streaking Ngongo. The sophomore one-timed the shot into the left corner of the goal past a diving Fong.

Danielle Carreon forced Fong to make a save two minutes later, and then again in the 86th minute. Overall UTEP outshot NM State, 12-2, in the second half.

The Orange and Blue created the first opportunity of the overtime period with a spin-around shot from Tessa Carlin being blocked. The Aggies generated three shots in the frame, two of which were blocked. The other was wide of the net.

UTEP picked up its intensity in the second overtime stanza, with most of the action being contested in NM State’s portion of the field. The golden goal came with about three minutes remaining. UTEP was in possession deep in NM State territory when a bouncing ball came to Crenshaw. She blasted a hard shot that deflected off a defender but still had enough juice on it to end up in the back of the net for her team-leading third goal of the season.

UTEP will look to keep things rolling when it plays at Utah Valley at 7 p.m. MT Saturday.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s soccer team battled for 106 minutes against Battle of I-10 rival UTEP on Thursday at the Soccer Athletic Complex but fell on a golden goal, 2-1, in double overtime.

NM State nearly got on the board in the 5th minute when a streaking Hannah Leitner fired a shot on goal but Emily Parrot made the save. The Aggies continued to attack, registering three more shots in the first 20 minutes before saves by Dmitri Fong in the 13th and 15th minutes. As NM State pushed UTEP’s defense, Alexa Barrera nearly put the Aggies in front in the 20th minute, however, her shot was stopped by a diving Parrot.

Then, New Mexico State’s aggression payed off as they forced a handball in the box in the 20th minute. Shea O’Connor stepped to the spot, froze Parrot and finished left for her third goal of the season and a 1-0 Aggie lead.

From there, neither side threatened for the remainder of the half and NM State went into the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

The second half started out all UTEP as the Miners registered back-to-back shots in the 49th minute. Despite a rejuvenated attack from its counterpart, the NM State defense held strong, with most of UTEP’s shots in the second half coming from well outside the 18-yard box.

However, in the 75th minute, Emerson Kidd played a ball from the backline to Anna Jimmerson just outside the 18-yard box. Jimmerson found a cutting Jojo Ngongo who fired a rocket that just beat Fong to her right to tie the game at 1-1.

Fong then kept the game tied, stopping two more Miner shots in the 77th and 86th minutes and the rivals headed into overtime, the Aggies’ third overtime of the game of the season. The first overtime saw both teams lock in defensively as they combined for just three shots. Although O’Connor’s tries in the 95th and 97th minutes almost ended the match, the forward was unable to net the Golden Goal and the two sides geared up for a second overtime period.

The second overtime again saw both the Aggies and Miners focused on defense with neither side taking a shot for the first five minutes of the period. However, in the 107th minute, UTEP’s Lauren Crenshaw fired a shot that appeared to be headed straight towards Fong but the ball ricocheted off an Aggie defender and into the upper corner for a 2-1 Miner victory.

NM State wrapped up the match with 12 shots, including three on goal. Fong ended her afternoon with five saves as she faced 22 shots.

New Mexico State is back in action when New Mexico visits the Mesilla Valley for the Battle of I-25 on Friday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. (MT) followed by a match with Northern Arizona, also at home, on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m.