HOUSTON (KTSM) – Burges graduate Tristen Newton and four-seed UConn are now just one victory away from college basketball immortality.

The Huskies led five-seed Miami wire-to-wire in a 72-59 win in the Final Four on Saturday night in Houston to advance to Monday’s National Championship vs. five-seed San Diego State. UConn has won all of its NCAA Tournament games by at least 13 points.

The Huskies will battle SDSU at 7:20 p.m. MT on Monday on CBS for the national title. The Aztecs beat nine-seed FAU 72-71 on a buzzer-beater by Lamont Butler. UConn will look to win its fifth title since 1999 in that game.

“We’re not just happy to be here. We want to win the whole thing. I don’t think you’ll see any smiles or jumping, throwing water until we win the whole thing,” Newton said after UConn’s win.

Newton was once again a steadying presence for UConn, stuffing the stat sheet with seven points, five rebounds and a game-high eight assists.

The El Paso native helped jump-start UConn with three quick assists, as well as a deep three-pointer to put the Huskies up 10 points in the early going.

Every time Miami made a run to try to whittle down the deficit, UConn had an answer. Newton helped put the nail in the coffin with under three minutes left with an alley-oop to Andre Jackson for an emphatic slam.

Newton played in front of his entire family, including his cousins – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and his twin brother, former UTEP linebacker Alvin Jones.

Scarcely-recruited out of Burges, Newton is one of just a handful of Borderland natives to participate in the Final Four. On Monday, he’ll get the chance to become one of an even fewer number of El Pasoans to ever win a national championship. Playing for El Paso means a lot to Newton.

“They’ve all been behind me, shooting me messages and DMs, even if I’ve never met them before,” Newton said. “They’re showing a lot of love. I’m glad that I can show them that a lot of people from El Paso can do this.”