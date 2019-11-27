Texas Tech’s Aberg wins 45th Sun Bowl Classic

EL PASO, Texas – Ludvig Aberg, a native of Eslov, Sweden and an amateur player out of Texas Tech University, started the final day of the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Classic where he finished it. Aberg going on hoist the Lee Trevino Trophy in the air after marking a three-day total of 13-under-par, 200 on the par 71, 6,889-yard El Paso Country Club Course on Tuesday.

Aberg is the first player from Texas Tech to win the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Classic. He won the prestigious event by four strokes after posting rounds of 62-66-72. He cupped three birdies and finished 1-over-par to hold the lead on Tuesday.

Aberg holed birdies on No. 2 and No. 3 as he held off the rest of the field to become the winner.

Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg wins the 2019 Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic. Aberg was 13-under for the tournament. HIGHLIGHTS on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/O8HwTBN4NR — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 26, 2019

“When you walk up to the first tee, there are signs of all the great players who have been here. To be able to put myself up there is unbelievable. I’m very grateful for that,” said Aberg. “You can always talk about hitting golf shots, but I think it was more the mental part. Being calm in the way I played and not getting stressed out was a big factor for me today.”

Matthias Schmid, a native of Maxhvette, Germany, finished second with a 9-under-par 204 (68-68-68). Schmid, who plays as an amateur at the University of Louisville, made his second appearance in the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic and improved his play in El Paso as he finished fifth in 2018 with a three-round score of 204.

Mason Overstreet, who is from Kingfisher, Oklahoma and plays amateurly for the University of Arkansas, finished in a tie for third with Zan Luka Stirn, another top amateur who plays for Arkansas State University. They both finished at 8-under-par 205. In his third and final appearance in the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic, Overstreet had rounds of 67-69-69, while Luka Stirn tallied rounds of 69-63-73.

UTEP’s own Oskar Ambrosius, a native of Viborg, Denmark, finished in a tie for 19th with four other players with a 1-under-par 212. He fired off rounds of 67-72-73. Ambrosius is the first UTEP golfer since Chris Baryla in 2003 to compete in the annual tournament.

This was the largest field in the 45 years of this tournament’s history.

Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III, Justin Thomas, Notah Begay and Jerry Pate are just a handful of past participants who went on to have successful PGA careers. Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic alumni have combined to win 53 major championships and have earned over $2 billion in career earnings.

Time will tell if Aberg will be the next big name on tour.