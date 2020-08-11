Sun Bowl game facing cancellation in 2020 following Pac-12 football postponement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2020 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game is in serious doubt following the Pac-12 Conference’s decision to postpone their college football season to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pac-12 making the announcement on Tuesday, following suit with the Big Ten Conference.

The Pac-12 has been a Sun Bowl tie-in since 2011, but without a conference tie-in this season, executive director Bernie Olivas believes the game is off the table.

“As of right now, I can’t see how it can be played if one of our conferences isn’t even going to be playing in December,” said Olivas. “Yeah, I think our December game is out.”

The hope for Olivas and the Sun Bowl Association is all of college football collectively decides to play in the spring, if it is safe to do so. If the ACC, Big 12, and SEC arrive at a similar decision, we could see the Sun Bowl being played in April or May of 2021.

“If they all start in January, maybe everyone will have a full season and maybe there will be some bowl games at the end of the season,” said Olivas. “I’m staying optimistic about that — we might have a game in 2021 if all the conferences follows suit and plays in the spring.”

Along with the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl, the Sun Bowl is the second-oldest bowl game in the country having been played every season since 1935.