EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With conversations swirling about the future of college athletics thanks to UCLA and USC’s move to the Big Ten, moves from the last round of conference realignment became official on Friday.

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss officially left Conference USA for the Sun Belt Conference, a move that came about after much consternation between the three universities and the league itself.

Conference USA will be an 11-team league for the 2022-23 campaign, before six more teams – Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA – leave for the American Athletic Conference and C-USA adds Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston.

Old conference realignment news that is now official today ahead of 2022-23:



Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss have moved from Conference USA to the Sun Belt.



Southern Utah and UT-Arlington have joined the WAC. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 1, 2022

In the WAC, Southern Utah and UT-Arlington joined the league on Friday, giving the WAC 14 teams for 2022-23, before NMSU and Sam Houston leave for Conference USA.

The Aggies and Bearkats’ move to C-USA will be official on July 1, 2023, exactly 365 days from now. When it happens, NMSU will be in the same conference as UTEP for the first time since the Border Conference folded, over 60 years. ago.

There could be more realignment shakeups in the coming weeks and months thanks to the Big Ten’s addition of UCLA and USC, but for the 2022-23 season, the dust has settled.