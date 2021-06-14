Pimentel, Mississippi State join Melendez, Texas at College World Series

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI (KTSM) – When 7-seed Mississippi State defeated No. 10 Notre Dame 11-7 in game three of the NCAA Super Regionals, an El Paso native punched a ticket to the College World Series.

Brandon Pimentel, a junior utility player for the Bulldogs and a graduate of Socorro High School, has been with Mississippi State since 2020. He will now get the chance to play in the College World Series, as the Bulldogs are going back to Omaha for the third year in a row.

Coronado's Ivan Melendez and Texas advanced to the College World Series yesterday.



Tonight, Mississippi State & Socorro grad Brandon Pimentel punched their ticket to Omaha.



Want more? The Longhorns and Bulldogs will face off in the first game at the CWS on Sunday. #ElPasoBattle — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 15, 2021

Pimentel joins fellow El Pasoan Ivan Melendez at the College World Series. A Coronado graduate, Melendez and 2-seed Texas won their way to Omaha by defeating South Florida over the weekend.

That’s not all; Mississippi State and Texas will square off in the first game of the CWS for both squads on Sunday at 5 p.m. MT, in a battle between two former District 1-6A foes.

Pimentel has played sparingly for MSU in 2021, playing in 10 games with one start. However, in those 10 appearances, he’s hit .286 with 1 home run and 6 RBI.