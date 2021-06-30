Pimentel, Mississippi State baseball captures College World Series title

OMAHA, Neb. (KTSM) — Mississippi State baseball’s long awaited quest for a College World Series title is finally over. The 2021 Bulldogs getting the job done in a one-hit shutout of Vanderbilt in Game 3 of the College World Series final, leading to the obligatory dogpile after the final out in celebration of their 9-0 win on Wednesday night. It is Mississippi State’s first national championship in program history.

On the roster is former Socorro High School standout, Brandon Pimentel, who didn’t play on Wednesday night but will get a ring nonetheless. Pimentel played in 10 games this season for the Bulldogs and batted .286 (4-for-14) with a home run. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Mississippi State is the same team who eliminated former Coronado High School standout, Ivan Melendez, and the Texas Longhorns this past weekend. Melendez was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team at the conclusion of Wednesday night’s final.