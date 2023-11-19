LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After New Mexico State’s 31-10 win over Auburn on Saturday to improve to 9-3 on the season, the Aggies received three votes in Sunday’s Associated Press Top-25 poll.

It’s believed to be the first time the Aggies have received votes in that poll since early in the 1999 season. It speaks to the incredible year second-year head coach Jerry Kill’s squad has had. The driving force behind it is a diminutive former state champion wrestler at quarterback, Diego Pavia.

The Albuquerque native got to put those wrestling skills on display on Saturday vs. the Tigers and he’s done it with his play to almost every team NMSU has played since mid-September, as they’ve won seven games in a row and eight out of nine.

Pavia doesn’t look like much; the Aggies list him at 6’0, but he may not be that big. But, all he does is win; first a junior college national championship in 2021 at NMMI and now at NMSU, where he’s led the Aggies to back-to-back bowls for the first time in over 60 years.

He’s got a skill set that’s akin to a poor man’s version of former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and it’s made him a darling of the entire college football world. He’s not without faults; no one will forget the infamous video of him appearing to urinate on the New Mexico Lobos practice field earlier this year. Pavia is still being punished internally for that and has shouldered the blame with his teammates.

One of the knocks on him last year was that he would make the big play, but not the smart play. That hasn’t been the case in 2023. He’s got just two turnovers to his name since a Sept. 9 loss at Liberty. As Pavia goes, so go the Aggies.

It takes a special player to engineer a road upset of Auburn, let alone on a bum leg that almost kept him from playing. With the Aggies set to play in the Conference USA championship game, Pavia will be in the running for CUSA Player of the Year.

His season stats are as good as anyone in the league: 2,458 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions; 740 rushing yards (most on the team) and five touchdowns. He ranks in the top five in all of CUSA in passing, rushing and total offense.

More importantly, he’s led the Aggies to a 9-3 mark, their best season since 1960, with much more still on the table.

There’s plenty of fantastic players in CUSA; Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter ranks in similar spots as Pavia in the passing and rushing yard categories in CUSA. Plus, the Flames are undefeated and ranked in the top-25 and players on teams like that are typically rewarded by their conferences.

Pavia may not win CUSA Player of the Year, but there isn’t a player in college football more valuable to their team than Pavia is to NMSU. He has the heart of the lion, a true quarterback who has the ultimate trust of the players around him.

His head coach Jerry Kill has also assigned him maybe the greatest title that Kill can give a player.

“He’s the toughest player I’ve ever seen at the quarterback position. There isn’t anybody I’ve ever coached that’s tougher than that kid,” Kill said after the Auburn win.

Kill said Pavia played through his leg injury against Auburn and refused to come out of the game when he felt what Kill described as a, “twinge.”

Kill said the Aggies will have to be very careful with Pavia this week vs. Jax State, because they have so much more to play for the following week in the CUSA title game vs. Liberty. NMSU are 2.5-point home favorites over the Gamecocks in their final home game of 2023.

Pavia will look to lead the Aggies to their first double-digit win season since 1960 Saturday vs. Jax State.