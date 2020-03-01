Win streak reaches 18 games as NM State tops CSU-Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. – Behind 14 points from Johnny McCants, New Mexico State defeated Cal State Bakersfield 62-46 on Saturday night, the Aggies’ 18th win in a row.
New Mexico State drilled 13 three-pointers in the 16-point win and held the Roadrunners to less than 40 percent shooting on the night en route to a 33rd consecutive victory against WAC competition.
The Aggies (24-6, 15-0 WAC) jumped out to a quick 9-3 lead, thanks to some hot shooting by McCants. The lead ballooned to 10 points at halftime, then some hot shooting by Terrell Brown (12 points) helped to secure the win in the second half for New Mexico State.
New Mexico State now returns home for its regular season finale on Thursday against Cal Baptist at 7 p.m. With a win, the Aggies will secure an undefeated WAC regular season record.