LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State football team wrapped up its 2023 spring practices with the Spring Game on Thursday at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

In front of a decent crowd, the White team beat the Crimson team 12-6 to earn bragging rights and a steak dinner.

New Mexico State ends its 2023 Spring Game. Team White secured a 12-6 win over Team Crimson. All eyes now on the fall as the team hopes to build off its successful 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/ivtVsvMsEt — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 21, 2023

Second year head coach Jerry Kill led the Aggies to a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl in 2022 and is hoping to build on that momentum as the Aggies enter into Conference USA in 2023.

It was a defensive battle as a retooled defense got multiple red zone stops on both sides of the football.

Offensively, quarterback Diego Pavia led the lone touchdown drive of the night, finding Tim Gans for a score in the third quarter.

The Aggies will open the 2023 season on Aug. 26 at home vs. UMass.