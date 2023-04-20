LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State football team wrapped up its 2023 spring practices with the Spring Game on Thursday at Aggie Memorial Stadium.
In front of a decent crowd, the White team beat the Crimson team 12-6 to earn bragging rights and a steak dinner.
Second year head coach Jerry Kill led the Aggies to a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl in 2022 and is hoping to build on that momentum as the Aggies enter into Conference USA in 2023.
It was a defensive battle as a retooled defense got multiple red zone stops on both sides of the football.
Offensively, quarterback Diego Pavia led the lone touchdown drive of the night, finding Tim Gans for a score in the third quarter.
The Aggies will open the 2023 season on Aug. 26 at home vs. UMass.