LYNCHBURG, Va. – New Mexico State volleyball’s first season in Conference USA came to a close on Sunday at the hands of top-seeded Western Kentucky, as the Hilltoppers defeated the Aggies 3-0 in the Conference USA Tournament championship game.

NM State was held to a .174 hitting percentage, their seventh-lowest mark this season. The Aggies’ record is 21-10 after an eight-match winning streak was snapped in the championship. WKU swept the match with set scores of 1-25, 16-25, 25-27.

WKU extended their winning streak to 24 matches and clinched an automatic bid to next month’s NCAA Tournament. The 22nd-ranked Hilltoppers are 29-4, and won their eighth tournament championship in 10 years as CUSA members.

The Aggies will hope to earn a spot in the NIVC Tournament, but otherwise NMSU will not be getting a postseason berth in 2023.