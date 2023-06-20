LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State will introduce Jake Angier as its new head baseball coach at a press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Stan Fulton Center.

NMSU is Angier’s first head coaching job, after spending the last four years as the pitching coach at the University of Oregon. Angier has also been an assistant at Sacramento State, North Dakota State and South Dakota State. He is now tasked with leading the Aggies into Conference USA in 2024.

