LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State will introduce new men’s basketball coach Jason Hooten in a press conference at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pan American Center.

Hooten made the move to NMSU from Sam Houston, after 13 years as the Bearkats’ head coach from 2010-2023. He won over 60% of his games while he was at Sam Houston.

Watch Hooten’s entire introductory press conference with NMSU officials here when it begins at 2 p.m.