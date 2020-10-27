WAC releases NM State basketball schedules

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) —

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – With 30 days remaining until the hopeful tip-off of its 2020-21 season, the New Mexico State men’s and women’s basketball teams got a look at its Western Athletic Conference (WAC) schedule.

In an announcement made Monday afternoon, the WAC unveiled its conference schedule for the upcoming season – a slate which features a familiar 16-game league schedule, but a different format. It features back-to-back games against the same opponent at the same site in order to reduce travel and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Aggies’ quest to become the fourth program in the history of the WAC to win four consecutive regular season titles begins Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, when they will become the first NCAA Division I league opponent for Dixie State in St. George, Utah. The Aggies and Trailblazers will wrap-up their season series the next day (Saturday, Jan. 9) inside Burns Arena.

NMSU’s first WAC home series of 2021 comes after a bye week when the Aggies host UTRGV at the Pan American Center on Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23. The alternating home-and-away series continue the following week when the Aggies takes a trip to Phoenix, Ariz., for an important two-game swing at Grand Canyon (Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30).

Before heading to the WAC Tournament at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., NMSU makes its final appearance in the Pan American Center when the Aggies close out the regular season with two games against Chicago State on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6.

The WAC Tournament is scheduled from Thursday, March 11 through Saturday, March 13, where they hope to claim their fourth NCAA Tournament bid in the last five seasons.

The New Mexico State women’s basketball team will play a similar schedule, but in reverse. The Lady Aggies will begin the season at home against Dixie State and close out the regular season on the road at Chicago State. Games will be played back-to-back on Friday’s and Saturday’s.