WAC openers canceled for New Mexico State women after Dixie State suspends remainder of season

PHOENIX – Both of this weekend’s WAC games against Dixie State have been canceled, the New Mexico State women’s basketball team announced on Tuesday.

“While we are disappointed with the news, will continue to work hard and look forward to playing again,” said head coach Brooke Atkinson.

The first Division I season for @dixie_wbb is over in what @DStateAD said is "100% the right call."



Quick story: https://t.co/M8jPp1LnAp https://t.co/OOOAdcoFyX — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) January 6, 2021

The games were canceled due to Dixie State’s decision to suspend women’s basketball for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. NM State has now had three games canceled this season.

The Aggies are now set to open Western Athletic Conference play at UT Rio Grande Valley on Jan. 22 and 23 in Edinburg, Texas.