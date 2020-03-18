WAC cancels remainder of spring sports competition due to COVID-19

DENVER, CO (KTSM) – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced Wednesday morning the remainder of the 2020 spring sports seasons for each of its member institutions have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The decision was made Tuesday in a unanimous vote by the WAC’s Board of Directors.

The WAC’s decision comes on the heels of a number of announcements handed down last Thursday by the WAC itself and the NCAA in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The WAC joins several other conferences across the NCAA in canceling spring sports competition.

New Mexico State has seven spring sports programs that see their respective seasons come to an abrupt end – baseball, men’s golf, men’s tennis, softball, women’s golf, women’s outdoor track & field, and women’s tennis.

In a statement issued last Friday afternoon, NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee said eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. The details of the eligibility relief, however, will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.