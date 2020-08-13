WAC announces decision to suspend fall sports through 2020 due to pandemic

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Board of Directors voted on Thursday to suspend all fall sports competition through the end of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement coming from the WAC and New Mexico State University (NMSU).

WAC Announces Decision to Not Engage in Fall Competition https://t.co/hKE8X4cqnU pic.twitter.com/pU0T6QA3pN — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) August 13, 2020

“It obviously was a difficult decision, and not one made lightly,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd. “But it was one made after extensive discussion and consideration of all relevant factors as well as input from conference administrators and the Medical Advisory Committee. The health and safety of our student-athletes, the many others associated with our athletics programs and all those in our campus environments always will be the highest priority.”

NMSU fields men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and women’s soccer through the WAC. Contingent on the NCAA fall championships being moved to the spring and if feasible, the WAC will conduct the respective sports during the same time frame.

“The Board recognizes the disappointment felt by our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, but it believes the decision is in the best interest of all concerned,” said Board Chair, Fr. Stephen Sundborg, S.J.

The decision also affects the non-championship portion of the schedule for men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, baseball, and softball, with January 1 set as the earliest opportunity for competition in these sports. Men’s and women’s basketball and women’s swimming and diving competition will be postponed at NMSU through the end of October pending Board discussion on winter athletics competition.

NMSU is a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, however, the university has also made the decision to postpone the 2020 football season to the spring of 2021.